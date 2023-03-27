Hazel Williford Byrd, 100, formerly of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Oak Haven Assisted Living in Greenville.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 27th at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, officiated by The Reverend Dr. John Pollock.
Hazel was born on October 25, 1922, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late David and Nannie Williford. Following high school, she continued her education at East Carolina Teacher College, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1944. She became a proud member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority organization for educators. Sharing her love of learning with numerous young minds, Mrs. Byrd’s teaching career spanned Eastern North Carolina, including schools in Chocowinity and Southwood, along with Grainger High School, Harvey Jr. High School, and Arendell Parrott Academy, all in Kinston. Hazel touched countless lives through her teaching until the very end.
A longtime member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, she was proud to be their oldest living member. She enjoyed her many years there, especially singing in the choir. She was a member of Garden Clubs in both Kinston and Morehead City, where she enjoyed sharing her love of flower arranging with fellow members.
Hazel danced her way through life with zest and spiciness. We will miss her spark and life-affirming way of being in this world.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bobbie Parks of Banner Elk, NC, and Donna Byrd Getty and husband Paul of Vineyard Haven, MA; son, William Colon Byrd III and wife Kay, of Greenville; grandchildren, Caitlin Byrd, Chad Parks, Ashton Byrd (Bert), Drew Getty and Reid Getty; and 5 great-grandchildren, Ty, Tanner and Marlee Parks and Cole and Jesse Byrd.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Hazel was preceded in death by her brother, Max Williford.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
