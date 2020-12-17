Wayne Collins Willis, 78, of Harkers Island, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. today at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island with the Rev. Twila Nelson officiating.
Wayne served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He is survived by his sisters, Debra K. Rose and Patricia Suzette Guthrie, both of Harkers Island, and Judy Simmons of Newport; brother, Bobby Taylor of Straits; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Wayne C. Willis Jr.; his father, Walter Collins Willis; and stepmother, Minnie Evelyn Willis.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
