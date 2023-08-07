Rosemary Garrish, Beaufort
Rosemary Garrish, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home in Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
CORRINE A. DEVINE, Havelock
Corrine A. Devine, 89, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Newport. Ms. Devine's arrangements and full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ADDIE LOU VANDERFORD BRILEY, Atlantic Beach
Addie Lou Vanderford Briley, 69, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home. Her arrangements will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
WEIYING LI, Peletier
Weiying Li, 53, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home. Weiying will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
