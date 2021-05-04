Linda Lorraine Hollister, 79, of Morehead City, formerly of West Haven, Conn., passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be celebrated at a later date.
Linda was born Feb. 3, 1942, in West Haven to the late Francis and Esther Armour. It was often said heaven’s blue skies shined down into her sparkling blue eyes. Linda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Linda is survived by her sons, William “Bill” Hollister Jr. and wife Susan of Newport and Thomas Hollister and wife Audie of West Haven, Conn.; daughter-in-law, Lynn Hollister of West Haven, Conn.; brothers, James Armour of Bethany, Conn., and Colin Armour of Newington, Conn.; grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Tracy, Corinne, Leanne and Samantha and husband Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Stephen, Kaylie, Gabriella, Olive, Ava, Ashley, Declan and Cayleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hollister Sr.; and daughter, Lorraine Pettus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Linda, may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to especially thank all the ladies at Ekklesia.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
