Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Michael “Daily” Shepherd. Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day we were impacted with the tragic and unexpected loss for the Down East Community. Daily, along with seven others, including three lifelong friends, Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, and Kole McInnis, lost their lives as they returned from an amazing youth and veteran duck hunting weekend.
A celebration of Daily’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be live streamed at Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium and will also be available on Daily’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In honor of Daily, the family invites you to wear camo to show your support and love.
Michael, or Daily, as he was known to all, was born on August 10, 2006, in Morehead City, North Carolina to Mark Shepherd and Taryn Willis Shepherd. Daily was 15 years old and was a sophomore at East Carteret High School.
Daily loved being outdoors and would take every opportunity to be on the water fishing or out hunting. Riding four wheelers was always a fun time which he enjoyed with his friends. As like most teenagers, Daily could often be found hanging out with his friends. Daily had an incredible creative ability that he applied to making boats and to his artistry work. His talent was acknowledged with numerous 1st place awards for the Core Sound Decoy Festival Poster Contest for the Down East Schools.
Always wearing a smile, Daily brightened the room with his presence. He loved his family and friends who will forever cherish his memory.
He is survived by his mother, Taryn Willis Shepherd of Atlantic; father, Mark Shepherd of Sea Level; maternal grandfather, Michael Willis of Atlantic; paternal grandfather, Keith Mason of Sea Level; paternal great grandmother, Clara Mason of Stacy; maternal aunt, Patience Willis of Atlantic; maternal special aunt, Mary Ann Nichols of Beaufort; paternal aunt, Tammy Guthrie of Sea Level; paternal great aunt, Mary Sue Hancock and husband Woody of Sea Level; maternal uncle, Chris Goodwin of Cedar Island; paternal uncle, Buddy Guthrie and wife Susie of Williston; maternal cousin, Jackson Goodwin; paternal cousins, Luke Salter, Hope Wade, Maggie Guthrie, Ashlyn Guthrie, Tanner Wade and Parker Wade; girlfriend, Ariana Christensen; special friend, Tristen Hall; and furry friend, his dog, Amos.
Daily was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Amy Willis; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Mason; maternal great grandparents, Linda Goodwin and Frances Willis.
The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center in c/o Core Sound Family Fund, P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
