Robert William Hancock, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home on Harkers Island, NC.
A public viewing will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A memorial service will follow the viewing at 2:00 pm with Bishop James Morris officiating. Both the viewing and the memorial service will be at the Harkers Island Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Bill was born February 17, 1937, the fifth of ten children of Charlie &: Margarette Hancock. Bill learned from his father the value of personal integrity and honor and gained from his mother a deep and abiding faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and the power of the priesthood. He loved and honored his two wonderful parents. Bill also loved and cherished each of his siblings. He would often refer to his brothers as his best friends. Throughout his life, Bill always dreamed of his family being sealed as an eternal family in an LDS temple. It was, therefore, one of the highlights of his life when in August 1991, his father, mother, and their ten children traveled to the Washington, DC LDS Temple to be sealed together for eternity.
Bill joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1955. A short time thereafter he fell in love with, and in February 1956, married his lifelong sweetheart, Nola Dare Rose (“Bright Eyes”). Later, in August 1957, they traveled to the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple to be sealed together for eternity. Bill & Nola were then blessed with six children: twin infant girls (deceased), Celeste, Billee, Charlotte, and Bill Jr. (“Bill Boy”). When Bill retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1975 at the rank of Chief Boatswain Mate, he & Nola returned with their children to Harkers Island.
Bill spent his whole life as a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was not ashamed of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and took every opportunity to share his Testimony with others, up to the very end of his life. His fellow church members and priesthood leaders recognized his unique special ability to plainly and powerfully teach and preach those truths, so he was often called to positions in the Church that allowed him to do just that. Bill also had a deep and abiding faith in the power of the priesthood of God, which he honored all the days of his life. His last calling in The LDS Church was as a Patriarch, which allowed him to provide special priesthood blessings to numerous of his fellow saints.
Among the many accomplishments and honors of his life, the most important titles to him were as a husband, father and grandfather. Each member of his family was important to and beloved by him.
He is survived in death by his Wife--Nola, his Children--Celeste Edwards (Jeff), Billee Murphy (Pat), Charlotte Hardy and Bill Hancock, Jr. (Georgia), as well as his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren—Kendra Murphy Baughman (Josh, children-Noah & Seth) Summer Edwards (child-Ezra), Kelli Murphy Pollard (Mikey, children-Brayden & Dylan), Bri Edwards, Anna Edwards Justice (Ryan, children-Jaxon, Devyn & Drake), Jaysa Edwards Long (Will, children-Kovan & Airlie), Brooke Hardy, Trey Hardy (Alicia, child-Caelyn), Kayla Hancock, Kenzie Edwards, Matthew Hancock, William Hancock and McKay Hancock; Sister--June Davis and Brother--Joel Hancock.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents--Charlie and Margarette Hancock, his brothers--Ralph, Tommy, Mike, Denny and Telford, and his sisters--Ella Dee and Lillian “Sister”; as well as his twin infant daughters.
Throughout his prolonged illness, Bill could not have had a better or more devoted caregiver than his wife, Nola. Many family members and, near the end, nurses and caregivers made it possible for her to continue to care for him in their home. You are too numerous to individually name, but please know that your help was not only appreciated, but that it will also never be forgotten.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
