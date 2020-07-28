Major Murial Salter, 90, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with family by his side.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Earnest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Major’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Major was a master mechanic who could fix anything. If he couldn’t physically do it, he would surely tell you how to do it yourself. He was a great storyteller and historian, and he loved to share stories of the past and his many experiences of growing up in Stacy. He also enjoyed many visits with Casey Arthur discussing Down East decoy history, as well as many conversations with Michael B. Fulcher that included just about everything, not to mention anyone that would bring him mullets and bluefish. In his younger years, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts, he was a member of Woodmen of the World and was a volunteer firefighter at Stacy Fire Department. He absolutely loved his family and looked forward to visits with them, he also loved baseball and was an avid Braves fan. He took great pride in the fact that he retired from Owens Corning after 43 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his daughters, Terry S. Bruce and husband Walter R. Bruce II of Dublin, Calif., and Barbara Day of Sea Level; sons, Chester Salter of Otway and Anthony Salter and wife Laura of Sea Level; sister, Judy Lewis of Stacy; sister-in-law, Rachel Salter of Stacy; daughter-in-law, Clarice Arthur of Stacy; grandsons, Stephen Salter and wife Melissa of Royse City, Texas, Gerald Salter and fiancée Monique Baxter of the home, Scott Salter and wife Christina of Denver, N.C., Adam Salter and wife Ashley of Ayden and Eberson Day, Alexsander Day and Barry Day, all of Newport; granddaughter; Allison Warren of Beaufort; great-grandchildren; Kayla Salter, Major Salter, Ryker Salter, Carolina Salter, Parker Salter, Richey Bruce, Eberson Day, Daniel Day, Dayton Day and Eli Day; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special little buddy, Finn Arthur.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Fulcher Salter; parents, Elmer and Ethel Fulcher Salter; son, Gary Salter; sisters, Myra Salter, Irma Salter and Evelyn Sewell; brothers, Hedrick Salter and Chris Salter; and grandson, Alexis Day.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, 1247 Highway 70, Stacy, NC 28581, or Stacy Volunteer Fire Department, 1442 Highway 70, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
