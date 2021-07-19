Tiffni Hope Stone, 40, of Hubert, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July, 22, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Assembly of God with Pastor H.C. Hardesty officiating.
She was born June 17, 1981 in Orange, NY.
Tiffni loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Alton Albert “Stoney” Stone and Terri of Hubert; and her sister, Valerie Stone of Pleasantville, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crystal Coast Assembly of God, 1367 Highway 58, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
