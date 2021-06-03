Howard Asby, 90, of Morehead City, entered Heaven Tuesday, June 1, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by Pastor Clyde I. Eborn and Pastor Gerald Miller. Interment will follow at the Croatan Cemetery in Carolina Pines. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Howard Asby was born July 7, 1930, in Bath and grew up in Aurora. He married the love of his life, Alice, in 1968, and they were married for more than 53 years. He worked for Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative as a linemen and crew leader for more than three decades. After his retirement, he worked at Lowes Foods as a bagger. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed fishing, gardening and amateur radio operating as the “High Ranger.” He was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Newport, and he loved his church family dearly.
Howard loved his family, and he was loved by all who knew him. Although his family will miss him, they are comforted by the fact Heaven is his home. This is not goodbye. It is “see you soon.”
He was survived by his wife, Alice Asby; his children, Phil Asby and wife Aliceson, Arlene Patten and husband Mark, Becky Holcomb and husband Russ and Rhonda Gurganus and husband Jerry; his grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Tiffany and husband Jake, Brittany and husband Bob, Brittany and husband Jaron, Katelyn, Megan, Kayla, Amanda and husband Austin, Bradley, Shane, Madelyn and Logan; and his great-grandchildren, Josiah, Levi Howard, Kate, Harper, Calvin, Jace, Aiden and Anders.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, John Wiley and Josephine Asby; his brothers, Wiley and Russell Asby; and daughter, Laraine Asby.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Howard may be made to Fundamental Broadcasting Network, 520 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
