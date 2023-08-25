It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Teresa Cottle, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, who passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of August 22, 2023.
Teresa's family and friends will gather to celebrate her life with a memorial service at 7 p.m., Monday, August 28th, at Parkview Baptist Church.
Teresa was born on July 6, 1962, in Hampton, Virginia, to her loving parents Thomas and Lessie Gannon. She was the firstborn of 6 children with Greg, Tamie, Sam, Thomas, and Tina following in line behind her. With her father being in the United States Air Force, their family moved around the country quite frequently. Their happy family finally settled in Florida where they lived for several years. It came as a big surprise when her parents later decided to move their family to Arizona. By that time Teresa was content in Florida and decided to stay put. Little did she know that her life was about to change and that a beautiful love story would begin.
Roland Cottle soon entered her life through a mutual friend who just knew Roland and Teresa would be a wonderful match. The day Roland met Teresa was the day he fell head over heels in love. It didn’t take Teresa long to realize her love for Roland as well.
Teresa had a beautiful little girl, Jennifer, whom Roland was proud to love, take care of, and embrace wholeheartedly. By the Spring of 1993, he finally mustered the strength to ask Teresa and Jen to move in with him and they happily agreed. Later that year, they welcomed their son Roland II into their happy family.
Roland and Teresa remained in Florida until 1995 when they decided to move back to Morehead City, North Carolina, to open the family business, RnR Watercraft Repair. While Teresa kept busy with her family and the business, she never neglected the opportunity to volunteer and give back to her community. She especially enjoyed helping at the local schools and even volunteered with Boys Scouts for a short time.
Teresa was a woman of warmth, compassion, and unwavering dedication who will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She had a remarkable ability to make anyone feel valued and important, always offering a listening ear and a comforting presence. Known for her incredible nurturing spirit, Teresa took the initiative to take care of others. Whether they were strangers or friends, she consistently thought of others before herself, ensuring that everyone else was fed and cared for, putting their needs before hers. Teresa embodied the idiom, “She would give you the shirt off her back” through her extreme generosity and willingness to assist anyone in need. It was from her wealth of gratefulness that she selflessly went above and beyond to help others. Her genuine compassion extended to her family and friends, as she nurtured and supported them with unwavering love and devotion.
Teresa put great emphasis on her friendships focusing on quality as opposed to quantity. She appreciated her small group of friends and held them in high regard.
Deeply mourned by her beloved husband, Teresa's passing leaves an immeasurable void. Words can’t describe the depth of Roland’s devotion and the fierce love he maintained throughout their 30 years together. He admired the love Teresa had for him and the mutual dedication they shared for one another. His heart’s sentiment is reflected in his words, “May my little angel rest in peace. I love you!”
Teresa’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those closest to her. The countless memories they shared, the laughter they embraced, and the love they cultivated will forever remain cherished in their hearts.
In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Smith and husband Adam, along with their children Kaylee, Natalee, and Brinley, all of Virginia; their son, Roland Cottle II, of Morehead City, NC; mother, Lessie Mae Gannon, of Florida; siblings, Greg Gannon, of Maryland, Tamie Locke and her daughter Kelly, of Florida, Sam Gannon, of California, Thomas Wayne Gannon, of the West Coast, and Tina Riley, of Alabama; aunt, Kathy Bowen and her husband Randy, and their son, Terrance; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Walter Gannon, along with her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
