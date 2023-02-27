Elizabeth Gnozzio, 75, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Elizabeth was born on January 9, 2023, in Heidelberg, Germany. Her organizational skills, sharp mind and quick thinking were the traits that made her excellent in her secretarial job with the police force. Elizabeth was a member of the Newport Moose Lodge and the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
Elizabeth was a loving wife of 35 years and a caring and supportive mother. She is survived by her husband, James Gnozzio of the home; daughter, Katherina Diemer of New Bern; son, Frank Gnozzio of Delray Beach, FL; stepfather, Henry Conduzzi of Wilmington, NC; and furry friends, her dogs Buddy and Lucy.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Conduzzi.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
