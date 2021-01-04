Robert “Bobby” Mitchell Taylor, 71, of Straits, passed way Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Holiness Church with Pastor Curtis Going officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
At age 22, Bobby was saved, became a devout Christian and attended Grace Holiness Church on Harkers Island. He had careers as a commercial fisherman, boatbuilder and eventually retired as a composite worker from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Many would describe Bobby as hyper and going all the time, and also as a hard worker. He sometimes had a brassy tone, but was big hearted and wasn’t afraid to cry. He taught himself how to play the guitar at a young age and enjoyed playing at church. Bobby could easily be found sitting in the yard, watching the chickens, making numerous, daily trips to Harkers Island or socializing with friends at Seaside. Above all else, he was a good husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He loved his family, especially his “grand youngins,” and they loved him.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jennifer Taylor; daughters, Rebecca Gillikin and husband Jon of Straits and Jo Matthis and husband Brian of Beaufort; grandchildren, Kayla Gillikin of New Bern and Brian “BJ” Matthis and wife Brittney of Gloucester; sisters, Suzette Guthrie and husband Larry and Debra Rose and husband Manley, all of Harkers Island, and Judy Simmons and husband Robert of Newport; aunts, Grace Willis of Harkers Island and Sue Gaskill of Stacy; uncle, Joe Taylor of Davis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his beloved cat, Sally.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Evelyn Willis and husband Walter Willis; father, Harvey Taylor; and brother, Wayne Willis.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Grace Holiness Church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Bobby’s name can be given to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX, 75284.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
