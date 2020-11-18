William “Bill” Marion Smith, 92, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by family at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Bill was born in Camden, S.C., Oct. 31, 1928. He was the seventh of 12 children. In high school, he played many sports and was voted most popular and biggest flirt in the superlatives. During his freshman year at N.C. State University, he met his true love, Ellen Westmoreland. Upon graduating, they married and moved to Winston-Salem, where he began his career as a civil engineer with RJ Reynolds. He was an active member of the Professional Engineers of North Carolina. Bill served on the board of directors of the YMCA and was the co-chairman of the building committee of the present YMCA in Winston-Salem. He was a member of the Winston-Salem Civitan Club and was honored as Man of the Year in 1984. Bill was also a charter member and building committee member of Knollwood Baptist Church.
The summer after his sophomore year at N.C. State, he became a merchant seaman, traveling to many parts of the world. During the Korean War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he became a second lieutenant. He maintained his commission in the N.C. National Guard and retired as a full colonel.
Bill never met a stranger and loved everybody he met because he always saw the best in others. He was a born optimist and had a great sense of humor and style. The colors he wore were as bright as his personality. He was always on the cutting edge of technology. He was a naturally curious, deep thinker who loved documentaries about history, science and nature. He enjoyed discussions about business finance and world affairs.
Bill and Ellen retired to Atlantic Beach and were members of Bogue Banks Baptist Church, where they enjoyed greeting members and visitors on the front porch, regardless of the weather. They were members of the Dunes Club and Coral Bay Club, where he enjoyed dancing, golf, bridge and socializing. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill and Ellen were married for a wonderful 67 years and shared a love of world travel. Often, they took their grandchildren on trips around the world and shared special memories.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; son, William Marion Smith Jr. of Clemmons; daughter, Carol Amerson of Morehead City; six grandchildren, Rebecca Thomas and husband Michael, Brittany Flowers, Steve Smith anmd wife Andrea, Michelle Wence and husband Bryan, David Smith and Meredith Smith; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Steven and Macy Smith and Andrew and Wyatt Wence; four brothers, Bob, Ralph, Hayward and Morris; and brother in law, Richard Westmoreland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Dixon Smith and Hulda Cornelia Brown; brothers, Paul, Emerson, Hubert, Richard and Charles; sisters, Virginia and Hulda; and daughter-in-law, Amelia Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bill's name can be given to Bogue Banks Baptist Church, 1417 W Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
