Mr. Roy LeVern Edwards, age 92, a resident of Old Forte Shores, Chocowinity, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Old Ford Church of Christ, 6040 U.S. Hwy 17 North, Washington, conducted by Reggie Braziel and Eddie Bowen. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington. His nephews will serve as pallbearers: Aubrey Howard, Jr., Justin Hill, Stanley Edwards, Kenney Ray Bradley, Don Hill, and Buster Kenny. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the service at the church and other times at the home.
Mr. Edwards was born in Beaufort County on July 20, 1930. He was the son of the late Fenner Augustus Edwards and Sadie Gabriel Godley Edwards.
Mr. Edwards served in the U.S. Air Force. He managed the Heilig-Myers in Aurora for many years. Mr. Edwards moved to Morehead City and owned Morehead City Floral Company until his retirement. Mr. Edwards was a Mason for over 60 years. He was a past member and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Morehead City Rotary Club. Mr. Edwards was a former member of the Aurora Lion's Club. He was a member of the Old Ford Church of Christ and the Agape Sunday School Class. In his spare time, Mr. Edwards enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On July 28, 1963, Mr. Edwards married the former Treasure LaVerne Hodges, who survives. Surviving with his wife, Mr. Edwards is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his siblings, Mayhue Edwards, Viola Howard, Elbert Edwards, Hubert Edwards, Dora Lee Hill Walker, Preston Edwards, Ruby Faye Bradley, Edward Ray Edwards, Marie Kenny, and Milburne Edwards and close friend, Rev. Foster Reynolds.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Old Ford Church of Christ, 6040 U.S. Highway 17 North, Washington, N.C. 27889 or Beaufort County Humane Society, P.O. Box 33, Washington, N.C. 27889.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Edwards family.
