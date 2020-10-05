Doris Wilsberg Jenkins, 91, of Atlantic Beach, passed away early Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Newport.
Due to novel coronavirus restrictions, there will be a private memorial service at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen and the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to view the memorial service livestreamed at 9 a.m. today on the First United Methodist Church Facebook page. She will be laid to rest at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.
She was born to the late Ernest and Olga Wilsberg in Greenport, N.Y., but lived the majority of her life in North Carolina.
Doris was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids, Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church in Greenville and, later, First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. She was an avid gardener, golfer and card player, and she loved spending
time with family especially at the beach.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Norris of Atlantic Beach and Sharon Cummings and husband Howard of Raleigh; as well as her grandchildren, Jay Sammons of Angier and Sally
and Anna Cummings of Raleigh.
She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer Jenkins; her daughter, Cynthia Sammons; and her two brothers, Ernest and Harold Wilsberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Missions, c/o First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.