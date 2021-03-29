Curt May, 59, of Otway, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Curt was born Nov. 12, 1961, in McKees Rocks, Pa., to Clayton May and Mary Olson May. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later became a surveyor, which was an excellent career for him as he loved being outdoors. Living on the Crystal Coast was perfect for Curt and his enthusiasm for fishing. Being from the Pittsburgh area, Curt was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was what some would call a late blooming artist and his creative ability was quite amazing. Curt was a loving father, and it was that same care and love that made him an excellent friend to those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his daughter, Ames May of Charlotte; mother, Mary May of Locust; sister, Kristen Weggel and husband Dave of Huntersville; and brothers, Scott May and Craig May, both of Marshallberg.
Curt was preceded in death by his father, Clayton May.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Curt may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
