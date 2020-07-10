Estelle Bane, 98, of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
A woman of principle and courage, Granny was always firm in what she believed in, but she was more than just a strong figure. She was also a woman of gentle smiles who loved to nurture her loved ones. Until the last couple of years, Granny had more energy and interest in life than anybody. For her, cooking was a labor of love and nothing gave her more joy than to prepare homemade feasts for her family every night. There was always room at her table. She knew no stranger; if you were in Granny‘s house you were one of hers.
“While we are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved matriarch, we also know how lucky we are to have had her for as long as we did. We realize how fortunate we are to have been known and loved by such a strong, loving woman. Although she is no longer with us physically, we know that her spirit will live on through those of us she so greatly impacted.”
Mrs. Estelle is survived by two daughters, Helen Easson and husband Gerald of Farmington, N.H., and Patricia Morris and husband Terry of Newport; five grandchildren, Eric Easson and wife Genny of Killeen, Texas, Melissa Jackson and husband Jeremie of Tulsan, Ariz., Tim Easson and wife Laura of Hudson, Mass., Tara Liszewski and husband Steve of Morehead City and Kim Britt and husband Jeff of Newport; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Bane; and son, Edward Bane
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.