HULDA PENNY, Beaufort
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden.
Lisa Taylor, Morehead City
Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, Morehead City, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ileana Vallecillo, Beaufort
Ileana Vallecillo, 90, of Beaufort passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOHN R. NAPLES, Otway
John R. Naples, 86, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate his life privately. John was born on September 29, 1936, in Darby, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Grace Naples. Proud of his military service, John honorably served in the United States Air Force four years.
GRAYER KEITH WILLIS JR., Marshallberg
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins.
KAREN BLEVINS, Newport
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.