Mary A. Snyder, 78, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. James Clark.
Mary was born on May 19, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Evelyn Ahlborn. She grew up in Ohio and became a dedicated teacher, with Art being the focus. Mary moved to the Newport area and taught at Havelock High School for well over 30 years. She taught Art, English, and Yearbook. Mary was a faithful member of Newport Church of Christ. She will be cherished as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Snyder of Havelock, Mark Snyder of Havelock; sister, Debbie Grey (Dan) of Florida; and grandchild, Meaghan Snyder of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Michael Snyder.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.