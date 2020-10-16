Esther Lewis Salter, 72, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Salter of Salter Path; children, Adam Bland, Michael, Megan, Samantha and Whitney Salter; six grandchildren; and sisters, Susan Fulcher and Jane DeBuhrl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clen and Neta Lewis; and sister, Rebecca Fitzpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Esther and mailed to the family at 906 Meadows St., New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
