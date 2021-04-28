Virginia Lee Hicks, 87, of Cape Carteret, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, April 26, 2021.
At her request, there will not be a formal service, and her family will celebrate her life privately.
She was born at home in Hoisington, Kan., Christmas Day 1933 to Ira and Elizabeth Butler.
She was a loving wife and mother. She lived her early life where she grew up in Hoisington. The family moved to Gillette, Wyo., in 1970, where Virginia was employed with the Wyoming Department of Social Services for 25 years. When she and Alva retired, they became full-time RVers before settling on the coast of North Carolina in 1998. Virginia was a longtime member of Swansboro United Methodist Church. She loved to cook, workout at the gym and, above all, had a passion for travel.
She visited all 50 of the United States and several other countries. She had a life well-lived.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, Alva Hicks; and their three children, Sheila and husband Ernie Dumlao of Whispering Pines, Dale and wife Lois Hicks of Kemmerer, Wyo., and Debra Metzger of Bogue. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Craig and wife Angie Metzger of Yawkey, W.Va., Rosa Lynn and husband Rodger Salzman of Kemmerer, Wyo., and Robby and wife Jennifer Hicks, of Casper, Wyo.; and five great-grandchildren, Aaron and Emma Salzman, Addison Metzger and Joey and Gracie Hicks.
Her parents, as well as all her siblings, Hattie Butler, Eleanor Gibson, Henry Butler, Ralph Butler, Una Strickland, Ella Butler, Ruth Napolitano, Marguerite Meinzer, Louise Lincoln; an infant son, Gary Hicks; and son-in-law, John Metzger all predeceased her.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
