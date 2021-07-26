Mark Alan Cowher, 62, of Swansboro, went on to glory Friday, July 23, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Mark greatly loved Jesus and we would love for you to celebrate his life with us from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel.
Mark was the beloved son of David and Carolyn Cowher, loving brother, cherished uncle, and treasured friend. He diligently worked at Food Lion in Swansboro for twenty-five years where he bagged many groceries and pushed many carts, but more than anything he brought immense joy to the community. He was able to make any person smile and exuded pure happiness and childlike innocence.
Mark was an avid athlete and exceptional swimmer, receiving gold and silver medals in 1983 in the International Special Olympics. He was a devoted Patriots fan and found great enjoyment telling stories to everyone. He had a special tenderness for children, especially for his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his caring mother, Carolyn Cowher; and by his loving family, Lori Cowher and her husband, Dale, Kathy Hargett and her husband, Richard, Jen Cannon and her husband, Nat, their children, Madi and Devin. Also, his brother-in-law Jack Cooper and his wife, Judy. He has many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly, Jonathan Cowher and his wife, Ashley, their daughter Aubrey, Jacklynn Conrad and her husband, Zac, their children Kinsley, Kloe, and Cooper, Jordan Stewart and his fiancé, Hannah Van Goor, and Jamison Cooper and his wife, Stacey.
Mark was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his loving father, David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 714 Champ Davis Road, Wilmington, NC 28411 (alz.org) or to 1460 Renaissance Drive, Suite #102, Park Ridge, IL 60068 (nads.org).
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.