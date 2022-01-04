Betty Fulcher Edwards, 75, of Morehead City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A private visitation will follow at another location.
Betty was born on December 15,1946 to Fleming and Flossie Fulcher. She was born and raised in Newport, NC. She graduated from Beaufort High School in 1964. Over the years she was employed in several clerical positions, food service, and helped her husband with two family- owned businesses. Her most rewarding job was being a camp “Mom” at the Eckerd Wilderness Youth Camp in Newport. Betty could always be found at any ballgame, pageant, recital, or concert where her children or grandchildren were performing. She was known as a fierce competitor at the Bingo parlor, a Rook game, at the Farkle table, or playing a hand of 5000 Rummy.
She is survived by three sons, Troy Edwards and wife Dora, Alan Edwards, and Jonathan Edwards; two sisters, Belva Manning and Shelby Wells; and grandchildren, Geoffrey, Chase, Elizabeth, Tyler, Dustin, Danica, and Darci; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Troy D. Edwards; her sister, Mary Barnes and her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Humane Society located at 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.NoeBrooks.net.
