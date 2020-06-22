Maj. Paul Joseph Prevost, 79, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Vidant Hospice Center in Greenville.
His celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home-Jacksonville and a private family graveside service with military honors will be held following the service.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa M. Prevost of the home; daughters, Katina Mattingly of Waldorf, Md., and Lisa Gardner of Lauderhill, Fla.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as his cousin.
The family will receive one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
