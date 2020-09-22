James “Bubby” Andrew Ipock, 80, of Morehead City, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home in North Wilkesboro.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bubby was born March 7, 1940, in Morehead City to the late Andrew and Letha Ipock, one of nine children. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, where he participated in the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba in 1961. When Bubby was 16, he began working for Russell Willis III with Carteret Septic Construction, where he worked steadily until this past year. Bubby was a man of few words, but his character of being a hard worker and his faithfulness were a strong testimony to those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ipock of the home; daughters, Susan Winkler and husband Mike of North Wilkesboro and Betsy Wade of Morehead City; son, Frances “Frankie” W. Wade III of Morehead City; brothers, Russell Ipock and Mike Ipock, both of Newport and Bobby Ipock of Morehead City; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janie Priddy, Billy Ipock, Lennis Ipock, Sanford Ipock and Kemp Ipock.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sentto the Leon Mann Center Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
