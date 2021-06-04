Gerry Miquel Garner Sr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bogue Banks Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Bath officiating.
Mr. Garner had 44 years of combined military and civil service, having served in the U.S. Army in Paris, France, and retiring from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a general foreman with the calibration branch. He was one of the founders of the Newport Basketball Association and 10K road race for the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest.
He dedicated his free time to mentoring and guiding the youth of the town of Newport. He was recognized by the town of Newport Jaycees and received the Distinguished Service Award for his mentorship of the youth. He was well known for running all over Carteret County and competed in many marathons and as a team member of a triathlon.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann L. Garner of Morehead City; two sons, Gerry Miquel Garner Jr. of Morehead City and Willard Garner of Ark.; daughter, Rosie Garner McNeill of Atlantic Beach; half-sister, Gail Guthrie of Newport; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gherman Garner; his mother and stepfather, Rosa and A.B. Garner; brother, Ronnie Garner; and half-brother, Bruce Edward Garner.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
