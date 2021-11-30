Longtime Cove City civic and church leader Ralph Corbett Potter Jr., 96, of New Bern, peacefully went to be with his Lord Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. He had lived in Cove City around 70 years before moving into Homeplace of New Bern in the Bridge to Rediscovery (BTR) area in September 2019, where he passed away.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Cove City Missionary Baptist Church at 110 North Main Street. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at the Cove City Cemetery. Officiating ministers are Rev. Tony Hobbes, current pastor of Cove City Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Billy Cox, former CCMBC pastor, and Rev. Wayne Best, former CCMBC pastor. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the service are encouraged to wear face masks.
Born February 6, 1925, in Bridgeton, N.C., he was the son of the late Ralph Corbett Potter, Sr., and Ellie Potter. He grew up in Bridgeton and graduated from Bridgeton High School. Following high school, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1942. While there he joined the ROTC and stayed until 1943. He then joined the Navy but left in December 1944 because of an Annapolis appointment. But as fate would have it, he failed the physical (one leg was shorter than the other) and was then honorably discharged from the Navy. So, he returned back to UNC-Chapel Hill as a student in January 1945, but then dropped out of Carolina in December 1945 but returned as a student there in 1947. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in June 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Math.
Ralph lived a life committed to God, country, family and service to others. Ralph has been quoted as saying, “A person should perform his reasonable service and volunteer work is part of that. I believe it and practice it, and a lot of people around here do the same thing.” Surely, his life has exemplified this philosophy. In addition, he has been quoted as saying, “There are givers and receivers in this world”--as seen in his life history, obviously Ralph has lived his life as a “giver.”
He married his first wife Lucille McCoy on Feb. 13, 1946 and got a job as an auto mechanic in the hydraulic shop with the Overhaul and Repair Department (O&R), MCAS Cherry Point (now Fleet Readiness Center-East); they lived with Lucille's parents, Dewey and Carrie McCoy until 1947, when he returned to UNC-Chapel Hill to finish his degree. He then returned to Cove City and was reinstated as a mechanic in Public Works in 1949. He remained a resident of Cove City the rest of his life, before moving into Homeplace.
Through the years he advanced in his career and later became Production Engineering Department Head at what was then called the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) at MCAS Cherry Point (now called Fleet Readiness Center-East.) He was promoted to NAVAIR Engineering Support Office Chief Engineer and Department Head in 1977. From 1974 through 1980 he served as the Cherry Point Employees Association President. He was considered one of the facility’s staunchest supporters and key players during the proposed 1964, 1969, 1971 and 1978 closure attempts and the 1979 proposed removal of the engine program. He was also the East Coast Vice President for the Association's National Organization, the National Council of Industrial Naval Air Stations. In addition, he was a past member of Allies for Cherry Point Tomorrow. He retired on January 16, 1981, with more than 34 years of federal service. In 1986, he formed his own corporation, Aeronautical Technology Associates Inc., of which he sometime later had dissolved.
Around 1955, he and Lucille joined the Cove City Missionary Baptist Church. He held numerous past leadership positions in the church throughout his lifetime, including Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors, Assistant Choir Director, Assistant Historian, and Assistant Sunday School teacher in the Senior Adults; RA Director, Baptist Men’s President, Outreach Committee Chairman, Church Council member, Chairman of the LAYdup program, and BASCAR Director. He also had a leadership position in the celebration of the church’s 100th Anniversary on August 29, 1993 and was a contributing writer and compiler of the church history culminating in a 100th Anniversary historical scrapbook. He also spearheaded and was Chairman of the Building Committee of the new Missionary Center, which was dedicated on August 23,1998. Ralph's favorite Bible verse, that also appears on his tombstone, is Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Ralph also had a long history of active community involvement. He was active in the PTA organization and various other organizations, including the local Masonic Lodge, Ionic Lodge No. 583, A.F.& A.M. He co-chaired the Committee for Educational Improvement for three years, which eventually resulted in the consolidation of Craven County elementary and high schools. He has held the post of Town Alderman for three terms, and was also the Civil Defense Director at one time for Cove City. He also received an appointment by then Governor Jim Hunt to the Craven County Transportation Efficiency Council the year he retired, a past member of the Committee of 100; a charter member and retired Volunteer Fireman for the Cove City Fire Department; and past member of the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. He was also a past member of the Cove City Cemetery Committee.
Ralph has a long history with the Cove City-Craven County Public Library. He was appointed as a member of the Library Board in December 1984 and became Chairman of the Library Board of Trustees in April 1993, and resigned from this post in December 2005 following his first wife's Lucille's illness. It has been said that he was instrumental in helping get our new library facility and was considered Project Manager for the new library here that was dedicated on May 18, 2003. For his tireless efforts in this endeavor, he received the 2005 Elinor Hawkins Award from the Friends of the Cove City-Craven County Public Library in April 2005. He remained a member of the “Friends” organization.
Having taken violin lessons as a young boy, Ralph performed at various church functions playing his violin with his first wife, Lucille, who would play the piano accompanying him. He always had a deep love of music. In the latter years of his life, he devoted much of his time in composing music and numerous songs with more than 20 of them with copyrighted lyrics and music. These songs were under the program he created called “Progressive Moral Development.” He had stated to the copyright office in February 7, 2015: “O spare me to publish 25 songs in sequence between Creation and Resurrection before I go hurst. That is the single and most important and urgent purpose of this effort.” Two selections on CD that have been copyrighted are “The Only Way” in CD form from Hilltop Records, Hollywood, California, as well as “More Who Than How” also in CD form from Hilltop Records. He was also a prolific writer and has also copyrighted various poems. With his love of music, he also collected many antique musical instruments and taught himself how to play them.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Ruth Civils McCoy Potter, of Cove City, who he married June 9, 2012; his oldest daughter, Jacquelyn Lucille Potter Crouch Randall and husband Christopher Randall of Cove City; his younger daughter, Donna Lynn Potter of Cove City; his granddaughter, Samantha Cameron Van Gieson of Raleigh, N.C.; and great-grandson, Gavin William Carlson of Raleigh. He is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews and other family members. In addition, he is survived by his stepson, Ward McCoy and wife Darlene McCoy of Cove City; his stepdaughter, Jane McCoy and husband David McCoy of Cove City; step-granddaughter, Tracy Rouse and husband David Rouse of Cove City; step-grandson, Scott Murphy and wife Rachel Murphy of Ft. Barnwell, N.C.; and step-granddaughter, Taylor Terrell and husband Hayden Terrell of Lillington, N.C. He is also survived by step-great grandchildren, Andrew, Madison, and Lilly Rouse; and Eden and Elora Murphy.
Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille McCoy Potter, who he was married to for 65 years; and his grandson, Sean David Crouch; his sisters, Ila Potter Price and Adora Potter Scott; and his two brothers, Carroll and Jimmy Potter. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Dewey and Carrie McCoy; and other close family members.
Ralph’s family would like to especially thank: his personal doctor, Dr. Wright Shields of New Bern Internal Medicine Specialists; and Homeplace Executive Director Mistey Lewis, and all the Directors, Staff, and Caregivers at Homeplace for all their excellent and compassionate care they gave Ralph while he resided in the BTR there. A special thank you also to Community Home Care & Hospice of New Bern for the compassionate and excellent care they also gave Ralph.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory, may be made to the Cove City Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Cove City, N.C. 28523, or to the Cove City-Craven County Public Library, 102 N. Main Street, Cove City, N.C. 28523.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be recorded and posted on Cotten’s FACEBOOK page following the service.
