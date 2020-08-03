Linda B. Turner, 73, of Carolina Pines, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. She has family in Carteret County.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the family will have a private service.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Rita Strickland; grandchildren, Linda Faye and Amy; daughter, Kim Dudley and husband Mark; grandchildren, Evan and Tanner; son, Randall Turner and wife Sasha; son, Raymond T. Adams Jr. and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Shelby, Skyler, Patrick, Tori and Marek; four great-grandchildren, Khloe, K.K., Lizzy and Charlie; two brothers, Bobby Roberson and wife Jo, one of Linda's caregivers, and Jerry Bacot and wife Suzanne; and her lifelong friend and caregiver, Veda Manley and husband Daley.
The family asks instead of sending flowers to consider making donations to McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations of New Bern. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
(Paid obituary)
