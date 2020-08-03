Linda Turner

Linda B. Turner, 73, of Carolina Pines, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. She has family in Carteret County.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the family will have a private service.

She is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Rita Strickland; grandchildren, Linda Faye and Amy; daughter, Kim Dudley and husband Mark; grandchildren, Evan and Tanner; son, Randall Turner and wife Sasha; son, Raymond T. Adams Jr. and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Shelby, Skyler, Patrick, Tori and Marek; four great-grandchildren, Khloe, K.K., Lizzy and Charlie; two brothers, Bobby Roberson and wife Jo, one of Linda's caregivers, and Jerry Bacot and wife Suzanne; and her lifelong friend and caregiver, Veda Manley and husband Daley.

The family asks instead of sending flowers to consider making donations to McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. 

Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations of New Bern. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.

