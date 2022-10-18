Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, in Newport, NC of natural causes. She was a resident of Carteret House and was surrounded by love every day and through the end.
Maxine was the only child of Jarvis McLohon of Ayden, NC and Blanda Lee of Atlantic, NC. She was born on July 17, 1936, and was a lifetime resident of Morehead City.
She sang in the First United Methodist Church choir, including other local choirs and choral groups throughout her life. These included the Beaufort Choral Club in the 1950s and the Carteret Chorale for over 30 years. She was also active in local Carteret County history and genealogy.
Maxine graduated from Morehead City High School (1954) and Peace College in Raleigh, NC. She was employed by the “US Fish Lab” (NOAA) on Pivers Island, Beaufort NC for almost 50 years.
She cared deeply for animals, was passionate about her music and loved a home cooked meal. For all that knew Maxine, she was truly one of a kind and we will miss her.
Survived by one child, Clifton Arnold Lynch Jr., his wife Crystal, and granddaughter Alexandra of Wilmington, NC, and granddaughter, Haley Lynch, of Charleston, SC.
A graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery on Saturday, October 22nd at 4 pm.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
