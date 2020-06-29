George Michael “Mike” Morris, 66, of Peletier, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
The family will hold a private celebration of Mike’s life.
He was born March 23, 1954.
Mike worked at Beaufort Restoration for many years with his best friend, Jimmy Howland of Promise Land. He later retired from Trinity Conference Center as maintenance supervisor. He was a great joy to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paula; his sons, Ladd and Matthew; grandsons, Trey and Noah; sisters, Carol Whitley, Sylvia Parker and Angie Davis; his brother, Bryan Morris; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Evelyn Mason; brothers-in-law, Gene Mason and Clarence Wayne Mason; and sister-in-law, Judy Salter.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George Morris and Dollie Bell Owens Morris; and his dearest friend, Jimmy Howland.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind deeds, and a special thanks to the excellent hospice nurses.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.