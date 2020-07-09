Robert “Bob” James Michal, 73, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home, with his wife and son by his side.
There will be no services.
His smile and generosity will be greatly missed by those closest to him.
Bob was born in West Orange, N.J., July 6, 1947, to Joseph Alexander Michal and Nancy Daughton. The family later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where Bob graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1965. He then joined the U.S. Army and served for more than four years, with some time spent stationed in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bob lived 40 years in Lebanon, N.H. During that time, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 29 years and was a volunteer firefighter for Plainfield and Cornish. While serving in Cornish, he found a good friend in Fire Chief Nate Cass. Known to keep himself busy, for six years he owned and operated a small business selling concrete bird baths, garden benches and other items he enjoyed creating in his spare time. Later, in 2012 he relocated to Beaufort and worked at the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for six years. He enjoyed taking his boat out fishing and being on the water.
He wished to be remembered with these words: "Got any crayons? Color me gone."
He is survived by his wife, Debrah Dingee; son, Christopher Michal of Woodsville, N.H.; and granddaughter, Kathryn Michal.
Robert was predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph and Nancy; his sister, Barbara Ellen Michal; and brothers, Joseph Alexander Michal Jr. and Paul Douglas Michal.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
