Louis Gray Thomas Jr., 82, of Otway, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Otway Christian Church with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at North River United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Gray was a member of Otway Christian Church where he was an elder and the president of the men’s group. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point after of 27 years of service. He was also the rescue chief with Otway Fire and Rescue for 20 years. He was also a Boy Scout leader for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye Thomas of Otway; daughters, Lisa Faye Cooper and husband Steven of Longview, Texas, and Raquel Ann Thomas of Otway; son, Louis Gray Thomas III of Otway; grandsons, Cody Gray Thomas and wife Crystal and Nathan Thomas, all of Beaufort, and Clay Thomas of Otway; granddaughter, Katlyn Thomas of Otway; great-granddaughter, Bailee Thomas of Beaufort; four great-grandsons, Taylor, Matthew and Austin Hazlewood, all of Beaufort, and Jake Thomas of Gretna, Va.; twin sister, Lois Rae Hill of Beaufort; and his four-legged companion, Macie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis “Butchie” Thomas Sr. and Odessie “Dessie” Thomas; grandson, Adam Craig Gillikin; and granddaughter, Madison Thomas.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
