Joe E. “Big Boy” Lewis Jr., 65, of Broad Creek, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends for Joe is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home.
Joe was born Sept. 10, 1955, to the late Joe E. and Fronie Lewis. He was born in Carteret County and resided in Broad Creek his entire life. He worked as a commercial fisherman for more than 20 years and enjoyed spending his time with friends and family. He was known for keeping tabs on any friends or family that moved out of the local area.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, rooting for his favorite driver, Dale Jarrett. Joe also spent much of his time outdoors, developing his skills as a fisherman and hunter. He will be missed by many friends and family, but most of all by his dog, Little Girl. Joe was a one-of-a-kind person and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Lewis and husband Tony Wilson; stepchildren, Natasha Salter, John Salter and Brandon Salter; three grandchildren, Caden Pritchett, Christian Pritchett and Ky’Lynn Wilson; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Lewis and Martha Bell.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
