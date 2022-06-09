Jimmie Carson Dail, 79, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the Cemetery.
Jimmie was born on November 6, 1942, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late Jack and Martha Skinner Dail. After graduating from West Carteret High School, Jimmie honorably served in the United States Army. As a faithful and dedicated provider for his family, Jimmie worked 25 years for Maola Milk and Ice Cream Company and then with B & H Candy Company (Wise Chips) for 19 years.
Jimmie spent many hours on the water where he enjoyed shrimping and fishing. Gardening was another interest of Jimmie; he had a gift with growing and everyone enjoyed in the plentiful harvest.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann Dail; sons, Jimmie Dail Jr. and wife Kathy White of Newport, and Michael Dail and wife Janet of Newport; grandchildren, Makayla Dail and Nathaniel Dail, both of Newport and Karcyn Dail of Mississippi; and siblings, Edward Dail, Pete Dail and Wendy Troup, all of Newport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Dail Jr. and Dalton Dail.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
