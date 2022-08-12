Karter Flores, 2, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.
A memorial service for Karter will be held at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Western Carteret Fire and EMS Station 1, in Cedar Point. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, August 13, at Munden Funeral Home.
Karter was born on January 3, 2020, in Wellington, Florida. He was the precious son of Henry Flores and Kelsey Floyd. In addition to his parents, those remaining to cherish his memory are his maternal grandmother, Kristen Leigh Junker of Royal Palm Beach, FL; paternal grandparents, Fernanda Flores of Palm Beach, FL and Basilio Joya of West Palm Beach, FL; maternal great grandparents, Jimmy and Pamela Rogers of Okeechobee, FL; aunts, Kayla Floyd and Kassidy Dunn, both of Royal Palm Beach, FL; great aunt, Stephanie Matas (Adam) of Cape Carteret along with their children, Elizabeth (Michael Horne), Sarah, AJ and James; cousins, Peyton, Allie, and Cora; and beloved family and friends.
Karter was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Larry and Patricia Floyd; maternal grandfather, Michael Floyd; and paternal great grandmother, Natividad Joya.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
