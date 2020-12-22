Stephen Paul Brokamp, 78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Steve was born Jan. 13, 1942, to the late Martha June Brokamp and Nicholas Paul Brokamp. He lived most of his life in Anderson township, Cincinnati, Ohio. He often talked about how wonderful his boyhood was, spending time with his family, cousins and grandparents. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing and could name a bird by its shape and song, something learned long ago from his grandfather. He was a humble man, but a truly talented carpenter. He owned his own business remodeling homes and building room additions and was a handyman for most any job. His craftmanship, spanning more than 50 years, is part of his legacy. He was respected for his work and built a large base of repeat customers, many of whom also became friends. He fully retired at the age of 76 when he and his wife moved to North Carolina.
Steve loved his family so dearly. He would often say he was the luckiest man on Earth. He treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. From the age of 17, when he began courting his wife, Judy, he adored and loved her through every shared experience. He supported and loved his daughters and sons-in-law and was an integral part of their lives, offering his help and knowledge whenever he was able. From the time they were little to into adulthood, his grandchildren brought joy and laughter into his life. He was amazed by and proud of each one of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Rae Brokamp; daughters, Janelle Zola Bryson and husband George of Newport and Jennifer Lynn Denman and husband Roger of Batavia, Ohio; grandchildren, Nathan Paul Brokamp of Batavia, Ohio, Savannah Rachel Bryson and partner Stephen Lupton and Olivia Frances Bryson and fiancée Elizabeth Kane, all of Wilmington, and Laura Elizabeth Bryson and partner José Garcia of Charlotte; sisters, Carol Dincler and husband Mike and Janis Moore and husband Mike, all of New Richmond, Ohio, and Donna Tuke and husband James of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brothers, Daniel Brokamp and wife Donna of Sevierville, Tenn., and John Brokamp and wife Ann of Crystal Lake, Illl. He also leaves behind a few very dear friends and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest sister, Rebecca Chamberlain.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
