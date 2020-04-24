Vernon “Vern” Stephen Lanier Jr., 69, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Vern was born Oct. 10, 1950, and was a talented master craftsman.
He is survived by his mother, Gladys Pipkin of Raleigh; sisters, Diana Perry and Brenda Puryear and husband Darrell Kueltzo, all of Raleigh; and nephews, Steve Puryear, Simon Perry and James Puryear.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lanier Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Mission at 1410 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
