Linda Carol Wells Van Horn, 57, of New Bern, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Angel Lorton officiating.
She was born Jan. 18, 1963, in Onslow County, a daughter to Major and Alice Davisson Wells.
Linda was an account executive with Time Warner and Beasley Broadcasting for many years. She loved her customers and her family and friends.
She is survived by her significant other, Richard “Rick” Britt of the home; mother, Alice D. Wells of Swansboro; sister, Janice Whitmore of Swansboro; niece, Raven Whitmore of Swansboro; and grandnephew, Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Major Wells; and a sister, Susan Wells.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
