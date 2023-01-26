Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount.
Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.
Never one to stay idle, Fred shared his brilliant engineering skill with others. In 1995, he began working at Sound ACE Hardware in Emerald Isle. He took a short time off to care for his late wife, Ms. Jacque, but then was back at it again. Very knowledgeable about all the inner workings of the store and hardware business, Fred was diligent in keeping an eye on everything and was faithful in providing a weekly inventory list. The customers and co-workers at ACE will certainly miss his smile and wisdom.
In his free time, Fred enjoyed woodworking, sailing, and being on the open waters, and of course, he always appreciated good food and great wines. Fred will be remembered as a loving father, husband, and grandfather.
He is survived by his sons, Fred Homer Josey III and wife Ellen of Holly Springs, North Carolina and Ken Josey and wife Martha of Kathleen, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Josey, Justin Josey, Christopher Josey, and Josh Josey; and furry companions, Mack and PePé.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Josey.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
