James Wade Barefoot, 83, of Greenville, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His private graveside service will be held at the Lee-Johnson Cemetery in Meadow.
Wade was born Dec. 8, 1937, in the Meadow township of Johnston County to James Jeffrey and Alice Mae Moore Barefoot.
In 1958, he married Brenda Martin, and they remained faithfully married for 62 years. In 1958, he went to work for W. H. King Drug Co. in Raleigh and remained a loyal employee for the next 36 years. He began his career with the company as a warehouse manager until an opportunity to be a pharmaceutical sales representative came about in 1972 and he moved his family to Morehead City. He remained a sales rep for eastern North Carolina from 1972 to 1994. Morehead City was home until he moved to Greenville earlier this year. He valued his friends like family.
He enjoyed fishing, golf and working in his yard. In later years, he enjoyed taking care of his two dogs, Pongo and Molly.
He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead City, where he served as a deacon for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Martin Barefoot; son, James Darnay Barefoot and wife Pam of Goldsboro; daughter, Deirdre Martin Barefoot Briley and husband Kenneth of Greenville; grandchildren, Robert Briley and wife Blake, William Briley and wife Hunter and Jonathan Briley and wife Melanie; one great-granddaughter, Lauren; and sister, Theraldine Barefoot and husband Howard Benton of Benson.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Geraldine Barefoot Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 912 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
(Paid obituary)
