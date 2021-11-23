Donald “Donnie" Hult Jr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 60, in his hometown of Swansboro.
Donnie will be honored in celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Hadnot Creek Training Facility.
His battle with serious medical issues in recent months showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Donnie came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Donnie served his country and his community with pride as a U.S. Navy Lead Petty Officer, Carteret County Deputy Sheriff K9 Handler, Boy Scouts of America Scoutmaster, White Oak River Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America Vice President, Owner of Hadnot Creek Kennel, Owner/Operator Dog Training Camps USA, NC K9 Training, Inc, and Founder of The National Instinctive Obedience Dog Trainers Association. Donnie trained thousands of personal pets and hundreds of people including Search and Rescue Teams, Service Dogs, and Veterinarian office staffs. Donnie Hult saved the lives of literally hundreds of dogs that would have been euthanized for behavior problems through NC K9 Training, Inc and Hadnot Creek Kennel training services. Donnie married the love of his life, Jessica, in October 2000 and raised their children Hailey and Luke here in Carteret County.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Jessica Hult; his children, Hailey Marie Hult (Swansboro) and Donald "Luke" Hult (Newport); and his brother, Daniel E Hult (Peletier). Donnie is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, as well many beloved friends to whom Donnie was a cherished brother.
Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Donald F Hult, Sr (1996); and his mother, Claudia R Hult (2019).
