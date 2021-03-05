Jerry Robert “JR” Merrill Jr., 43, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his mother, Reva Styron of Cedar Island; father, Jerry Robert Merrill of Robersonville; and brother, Jeremy Merrill of Robersonville.
JR was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; maternal grandfather; and paternal grandparents.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial cards may be sent to the family at 949 Highway 101, Beaufort, NC 28516, in care of Irvina Lawrence.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
