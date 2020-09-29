Patricia Wilson Kues, 86, of Nashville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. She has family in Carteret County.
A private family graveside service will be held at Sandhills State Veterens Cemetery in Spring Lake.
She was born Aug. 1, 1934 in Norfolk, Va. She loved her family, church and the Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles E. Kues; son, Ronald G. Hodge II and wife Kathy of Fairfield Conn.; daughters, Laney H. Edwards and husband Bob of Davidson and Leslie H. Bauer and husband Paul of Rocky Mount; sister, Louise W. Spivey and husband David; and 12 grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Amy Johnson Wilson; father, Roger Wilson; and a brother, Roger Shade Wilson.
The family wishes to share their gratitude to Annie Cofield for her care and devotion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Crackers, P.O. Box 8860, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or Friends of Nash Hospice, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Kues family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com.
(Paid obituary)
