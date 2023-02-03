Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 7th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Pauline was born on October 14, 1942, in New London, Connecticut, to the late Peter and Lena Piascik. If you knew Pauline, you knew that her faith was the foundation of her life. Her love for the Lord was strong and it was that dedication and commitment that directed her every step. Pauline was actively involved at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, where she served in numerous capacities including as a deacon, working in the Daycare, as well as in the Pre-School. She was always willing to help and give to others, no matter the sacrifice. One of the ministries she enjoyed the most was the Hands of Prayer Group which combined her talent for knitting with the opportunity to bless others with special shawls, crosses, or other intricate items they created.
Although Pauline had to end her schooling early to care for her mother, she was always a straight-A student who excelled in the classroom and with her studies. She went on to extend her love for learning to numerous children over the years. Not only was she a blessing to the children through her Church, but she also loved working as a teacher’s assistant with the Carteret County School System, as well as driving school buses in our county. Her calming presence, knowledge and guiding hand impacted so many.
In 1963, Pauline married the love of her life, Gerald. They were blessed with 42 years together before his passing. Cooking for her family gave her great fulfillment and joy. She always had dinner on the table and ready at 5 p.m. sharp each day for Gerald. But of course, nothing gave her as much happiness as spending time with her grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Ann Snipes of Columbia, SC, and Jill Johnson and husband Clay of Wake Forest; sons, David Snipes of Apex, and Joey Snipes and wife Nancy of Cary; sister, Carlene Hawes of Charleston, SC; 13 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, Gerald Snipes; son, Jerry Allen Snipes; sister, Theresa Yakabowski; brothers, Peter Paul Piascik Jr. and Frank Piascik; and granddaughter, Madeline Snipes.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Building Fund, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.