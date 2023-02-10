F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Bernice was born on October 20, 1926, in Ardmore, Alabama, to the late Elsie Hartle Holland and Mary Thornton Holland. She was a member of Cherry Point Baptist Church. Known to her family and friends as “Goose”, she will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of calling her friend. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Bowen and husband Jack of Newport, Rosemary Osterhus of New Bern, and Ramona Court of Havelock; sons, Joseph Rudder and wife Marie of Morehead City and Ted Rudder and wife Beckie of Nampa, ID; 21 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond “Ray” Elwood Rudder.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
