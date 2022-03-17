Audrey Freeman Filipcic, 44, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pruitt Health - Trent in New Bern.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Soundview Original Freewill Baptist Church, in Newport, officiated by Rev. Robert Langley. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Audrey was born on December 9, 1977, to Lennie and Teresa Freeman. She was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, and was a member of Soundview Original Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Audrey is survived by her daughter, Kayla Williamson and husband Tommy of Peletier; grandchildren, Piper Schrimer of Jacksonville, Raelynn Newman of Havelock and Bubbie Williamson of Havelock; and her aunt, Juanita Kittrell of Crab Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soundview Original Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1985, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
