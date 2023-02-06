GLORIA ELWELL, Morehead City
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, peacefully at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
Demaris Washington, Morehead City
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ashley Bell, Beaufort
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her daughter, Megan Bell of Atlantic; son, Adam Scott Sanderson of Beaufort; three grandchildren: Lillian, Harmony, and Rusty; mother, Sandra Bell of Sea Level; brother, Kevin Bell and wife, Carlene of Newport.
GABRIELLA GILL GULLEY, Emerald Isle
Gabriella Gill Gulley, 77, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, peacefully at her home. Gabriella was born on September 11, 1945, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and adopted by the late Joseph and Ruth Gill of Guilford County.
