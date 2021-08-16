Belinda Ruth Fuller Jones, 66, of Newport, went to meet her Lord Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at home in Newport, where she has lived for the last eight years.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 at Straits United Methodist Church, 311 Straits Road in Straits.
Belinda is survived by a brother, John Fuller and wife Gayle and nephew, Eric Fuller of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Theresa Burkhardt and husband, Bill of Gloucester, NC; stepdaughter, Angela Hover-Jones and husband Charles Jones; stepgranddaughter, Kaylee Turner; two stepgrandsons, Hudson and Blake, all of Texas; nephew, Paul Burkhardt and wife, Johanna; great-nephew, Austin; great-niece, Savanna of Smyrna, NC; and great-nephew, Ashton Burkhardt of Havelock, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, NC, or the SUMC Thrift Shop.
Cremation performed by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
