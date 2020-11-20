Dr. James Clyde Harvell Jr., 66, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Morehead City, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla.
There will be no service.
Dr. Harvell was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Morehead City. Dr. Harvell graduated from The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in 1983. Dr. Harvell completed his orthopaedic residency at UPMC Presbyterian, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and continued his training with a fellowship in spinal surgery. Dr. Harvell worked in Greenville and specialized in orthopaedic surgery and orthopaedic surgery of spine as a partner of Orthopaedic East.
After his retirement in 2010, Dr. Harvell divided his time between North Carolina and Florida along with his three Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Boogie, Riley and Zachary.
Dr. Harvell is survived by his only sibling, Cecil Stroud Harvell of Morehead City; his nephew, Christopher Stroud Harvell of Palm Beach, Fla., and his niece, Elizabeth Anne Harvell of New York, N.Y.
Dr. Harvell is preceded in death by his parents, James Clyde Harvell Sr., and Anne Stroud Harvell.
Arrangements are by Edgley Cremation Services of West Palm Beach, Fla.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.