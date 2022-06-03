George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
George Daniel Mason was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, April 22, 1964, to the late Herb and Donna (Lewis) Mason. Danny transitioned to a better place after battling progressive health issues May 31, 2022.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the back of the church.
Danny is “Gone but not Forgotten.” He responded to and was called many things throughout his life; brother, choir member, gifted musician, fisherman, golfer, husband and uncle. However, Danny really beamed when people called him “Senior Chief.” This Navy title carried
great responsibility. (Congressional mandates limit/allows only the top two percent of Navy Sailors to hold this prestigious grade.)
Danny’s military career spanned over two decades. He served aboard ships that projected “America’s” power during both Gulf Wars. He sailed across all oceans and walked the streets in 100s of ports spanning many countries. Danny is “Gone but not Forgotten.” Whenever you see our country’s flag, think of Danny. Think of Danny when you see a boat, think of him when you drive past a golf course, and think of him when you hear your favorite song. Do all these things and Danny will continue to live in our hearts and minds.
Danny is survived by; his sister, Lisa (Mason) Warren, sons Blake and Mason, and her husband, Woody and son Parks, his brother, Joey Mason and his wife, Mieko (Miyaguni) sons Eric and Sean, his wife Elizabeth (Kirk) Mason, children Hudson and Jacob, his mother-in-law Ms. Harriette Kirk, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ann Street United Methodist Church, Music Department, 417 Ann St, Beaufort, NC 28516 or Paws Pet Adoption Center, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
